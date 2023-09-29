Treylon Burks ruled out for Sunday

The Titans won’t have one of their top receivers when they play the Bengals on Sunday.

Second-year wideout Treylon Burks has been ruled out with a knee injury, head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday, via multiple reporters.

Burks was a limited participant on Wednesday but didn’t practice on Thursday. Burks is set to miss about a week, according to Vrabel.

A first-round pick in 2022, Burks has six catches for 99 yards so far this season.

The Titans also ruled out offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (abdomen), cornerback Elijah Molden (hamstring), and linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring).