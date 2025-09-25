Tristan Wirfs feeling “pain free” after struggling through offseason

Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs knew something was wrong throughout the offseason.

But until he received a firm diagnosis midway through the summer, he was planning to just gut out playing through the 2025 season.

Fortunately, he didn’t have to do that, undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in July on his right knee.

Now, Wirfs told reporters on Thursday that he’s feeling pain free and could play in Sunday’s matchup against the Eagles.

“I think it was really frustrating because I was training like I normally train, getting MRIs and seeing it getting worse,” Wirfs said Thursday, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I was like, preparing — I was like, alright, we’re going to get through it. From what we saw, they’re like, ‘Nothing’s wrong.’ And I was like, alright, we’re going to get through the season, it’s going to suck. I don’t know if it’s going to be pretty, but we’re going to do it.

“And then, it was kind of like almost a relief — knowing, OK, I’m not crazy, there’s something there that was causing this. And, again, frustrated about the timing, but really glad it got fixed. And it’s crazy now, being pain free compared to the entire offseason. I couldn’t go up and down stairs. I was like, this sucks. But to feel how I feel now is awesome.”

Wirfs, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 draft, was a first-team All-Pro in 2024 for his performance as the Bucs’ left tackle. He’s been a Pro Bowler in each of the last four seasons.