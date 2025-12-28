Patriots score five TDs on five possessions, lead Jets 35-3 at halftime

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is doing all he can to bolster his MVP case in Week 17.

Maye threw four touchdown passes in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Jets and the Patriots scored touchdowns on all five of their possessions to go into the break with a commanding 35-3 lead. Maye finished the half 17-of-19 for 229 yards and he added 22 yards on three runs for good measure.

Maye’s touchdown passes went to Austin Hooper, Rhamondre Stevenson, Stefon Diggs, and Hunter Henry. Diggs’ touchdown came on his 80th catch of the season and that triggered a $500,000 incentive on the veteran wideout’s contract.

The team managed 344 yards and appeared to gather some extra motivation by a roughing the passer penalty on their final scoring drive of the second quarter. That appeared to lead to Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel’s decision to call a timeout with the Jets facing a 3rd-and-12 with 19 seconds left before halftime and Vrabel then had to try to calm defensive tackle Christian Barmore down after some extracurricular activity on the final play of the half.

We’ll see if the prospect of further shenanigans impacts the Patriots’ decision to keep key players on the field in the second half because the only thing that could go wrong for them at this point would be an injury that impacts their chances of making a long playoff run.