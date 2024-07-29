Tristan Wirfs: We’re working with the Bucs on getting a contract done, it’s been good

Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs sounds confident that he’ll have a new contract soon.

Wirfs said on Monday morning that he hoped to have an agreement before training camp but is happy with how close they’re getting.

“It would’ve been nice for it to have been done already, but that’s part of the business,” Wirfs said. “I was here all offseason training. Everyone knows I like it here. We’re working on getting it done. It’s been good.”

Wirfs said he wants to be cautious and not injure himself in training camp, but that holding out altogether is not something he would do. Wirfs indicated that he and head coach Todd Bowles are on the same page about him getting a reduced workload while he tries to stay healthy ahead of an anticipated contract agreement.

“I talked to Coach Bowles about it,” Wirfs said. “I’ve got to be out here. It’s just not in my DNA.”

Wirfs said they’re getting closer and working on the last details of a long-term agreement.

“It’s all been good. We’re just trying to work out some little things. I think we’re moving, the past couple days have been really, really good,” Wirfs said.

Bucs G.M. Jason Licht said Friday that he’s optimistic a Wirfs deal will be done soon, and with Wirfs saying something similar today, there’s every reason to believe a long-term contract will get done.