Troy Andersen out for Falcons; Bijan Robinson and Kaleb McGary good to go

Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen won’t be winning back-to-back NFC defensive player of the week awards.

Andersen has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers because of a knee injury. Andersen left last Sunday’s win over the Saints with the injury, but his 16 tackles and a pick-six still made him the choice as the conference’s top defender of Week Four.

There was better news about a pair of offensive starters who were on the injury report this week. Right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) missed last Sunday’s game, but moved up to full practice participation Wednesday and has no injury designation. Running back Bijan Robinson (hamstring) was also on the report, but he avoided a designation as well.

Running back Jase McClellan was limited by an illness Wednesday. He’s listed as questionable.