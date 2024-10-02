 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_broncosd_241002.jpg
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
kevinoconnell.jpg
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds
nbc_pft_cowboys_steelers_241002.jpg
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Troy Andersen out for Falcons; Bijan Robinson and Kaleb McGary good to go

  
Published October 2, 2024 03:31 PM

Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen won’t be winning back-to-back NFC defensive player of the week awards.

Andersen has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers because of a knee injury. Andersen left last Sunday’s win over the Saints with the injury, but his 16 tackles and a pick-six still made him the choice as the conference’s top defender of Week Four.

There was better news about a pair of offensive starters who were on the injury report this week. Right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) missed last Sunday’s game, but moved up to full practice participation Wednesday and has no injury designation. Running back Bijan Robinson (hamstring) was also on the report, but he avoided a designation as well.

Running back Jase McClellan was limited by an illness Wednesday. He’s listed as questionable.