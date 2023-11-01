Trump civil trial includes testimony regarding effort to buy Bills

The civil fraud trial regarding allegations that the company owned former U.S. president Donald Trump made fraudulent disclosures about its value included testimony on Tuesday about the effort of Trump to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

Via Priscilla DeGregory of the New York Post, Trump declined to provide proof of his financial worth during the bidding process. He declined.

“We feel it is premature to sign the consent release forms until such time as we know that Mr. Trump is the final bidder,” Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, wrote at the time.

Don Cornwell of Morgan Stanley testified in court on Tuesday that, during a meeting with team Bills executives, Trump distributed printouts from Forbes regarding the highest-paid entertainers, presumably to vouch for his financial wherewithal.

Cornwell also testified under cross-examination that Trump’s shot at the Bills went nowhere because he was part of the USFL lawsuit against the NFL, and because he had casino ties.

Regardless, there’s an alternate reality out there, somewhere, in which Trump bought the Bills and became so engrossed in running the team that he decided not to launch a political career.