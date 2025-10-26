Tua Tagovailoa added to injury report with an illness, is expected to play Sunday

The Dolphins made a significant addition to their injury report on Sunday morning, but it is not expected to change their starting lineup for their game against the Falcons.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was added to the report with an illness. The Dolphins did not give him an injury designation for the game, so he is still in line to start for the 1-6 club in Atlanta.

The Dolphins also have Quinn Ewers and Zach Wilson at quarterback. Wilson was the backup for the first six weeks of the season, but Ewers took that role in Week 7 and played late in Miami’s blowout loss to the Browns. Head coach Mike McDaniel said during the week that the two players would continue to compete for the No. 2 job.

While Tagovailoa is expected to play, the Falcons are set to make a quarterback change. Kirk Cousins is expected to start because of Michael Penix’s knee injury.