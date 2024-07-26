Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins agree to four-year extension

Tua Tagovailoa can get back to practicing in full.

According to multiple reports, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have agreed to a four-year contract extension.

The initial reports indicate the deal is worth $212.4 million with $167 million guaranteed — good for an average annual value of $53.1 million.

The No. 5 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Tagovailoa was entering the final year of his rookie contract. He turned in his best pro season in 2023, leading the league with 4,624 passing yards while completing 69.3 percent of his passes. He finished with 29 touchedowons and 14 interceptions.

Tagovailoa had been limiting some aspects of his participation in practice both in the offseason program and in the early portion of training camp as his representation was negotiating his extension. Now, he can get back to full-time work.

Tagovailoa has a 32-19 career record in his 51 starts. He’s completed 66.9 percent of his throws for 12,639 yards with 81 touchdowns and 37 interceptions.