Tua Tagovailoa: Hopefully, we can go on a run with this win

The Dolphins were able to stop a three-game losing streak with Monday night’s 23-15 victory over the Rams.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said after the game that he’s hoping it’s the start of a run for Miami.

“I think it’s a testament to the character of this team,” Tagovailoa said of the win. “We’ve come a long way through however many losses in a row — the resilience of this team, the external noise, everyone counting us out. Hopefully, this is an opportunity for us to not waste.

“Hopefully, we can go on a run with this win and find our rhythm toward the back end of the season.”

It wasn’t Miami’s best offensive performance, as the club finished with just 238 yards and two turnovers — a Tagovailoa interception and a Tagovailoa lost fumble. But the offense was able to stay on the field in key situations, finishing the night 6-of-13 on third down.

Tagovailoa, who was playing his third game back after missing four weeks on injured reserve, said the team’s confidence has always been there.

“But to be able to see the product out there, to see what we can do and play complementary football in that sense — when we turn the ball over the defense is able to hold them and minimize the points that they score and vice versa, when the defense gives us opportunities, we’re able to take advantage of that,” Tagovailoa said. “So, I think this is something that we can continue to build on, continue to grow on. We’ll look at all the things we need to fix.

“But for the most part, it’s hard to win in this league and we’re going to enjoy this win.”

After a long flight back to Miami to close Week 10, the Dolphins will host the Raiders in Week 11. They’ll then play the Patriots at home before a Thanksgiving night matchup against the Packers in Green Bay.