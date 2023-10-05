Tua Tagovailoa hopes Dolphins “willing” to take up challenge of rebounding from loss

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa called last Sunday’s 48-20 loss to the Bills “humbling” in his postgame press conference and added that it was “much needed” for some people in the organization.

The obvious implication of the comment was that there were people who had gotten a little too high off of the team’s 3-0 start, which included a 70-20 thrashing of the Broncos in Week Three, and that a lopsided loss to a divisional rival was a needed correction for that thinking.

On Wednesday, Tagovailoa said he felt it was incumbent on him to say something and “lead the way I felt was necessary in being the true character to myself.” He also said he hopes to see his team respond in the right fashion against the Giants this Sunday.

“You can see being in a locker room, some people, some guys take things with a grain of salt, and some don’t,” Tagovailoa said, via a transcript from the team. “Sometimes something like that is well-needed. Sometimes things like that are needed in losses, especially in the way that we lost, to get our guys closer together, to get guys doing things maybe they’ve never done or maybe they never had to do. But I do know one thing, that some guys are being asked to do more than others and I think it’s a good challenge for some that are willing to take up that challenge and hopefully do something with it on Sunday.”

Every team has to adjust on the field and off the field over the course of a season. This weekend will bring the first chance to see how adept these Dolphins are at making those corrections.