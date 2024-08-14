Tua Tagovailoa hopes to play in this week’s preseason game

If Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were making the lineups for this Saturday’s home preseason game against the Commanders, he’d be writing his own name down.

Tagovailoa said at a Tuesday press conference that he hopes to play after sitting out the team’s first game of the summer. The quarterback said it is good “to get some reps, get back into the pregame routine, get back into the feel of what it feels like to prepare getting ready for a game.”

Head coach Mike McDaniel will decide who gets on the field this week and Tagovailoa outlined how that process plays out.

“I think it’s sort of like a mutual thing,” Tagovailoa said, via a transcript from the team."He gets with the leaders of the team, guys who have established themselves and guys who have earned the respect of the guys in the locker room — gets with those guys and has a conversation with them and we come up with basically the idea of ‘Yeah, we’re all playing’ or ‘Maybe not this one,’ or ‘We’ll see what that looks like.’ Hopefully we do get that opportunity. It would be good because this is our last one at home before we go to Tampa and then we actually start the season.”

Mike White and Skyler Thompson handled the quarterback work in the first preseason game and will do the same if the Dolphins opt to keep Tagovailoa on the bench.