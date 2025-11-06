Tua Tagovailoa: Objective is to win, not just to keep my job

A 2-7 start for the Dolphins led to a change at General Manager last week and there’s been plenty of discussion about other moves, including the possible benching of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has not shown an appetite for going that route and said again this week that he views Tagovailoa as the team’s starter for the long run. On Wednesday, Tagovailoa said that he doesn’t feel like convincing McDaniel or anyone else of his fitness for that role is what’s driving him right now.

“I wouldn’t say I’m playing to keep my job,” Tagovailoa said, via Alanis Thames of the Associated Press. “I think I’m playing to help our team win every time. I think that’s the objective for every quarterback that’s playing. For every football player that’s playing as well, the objective is ‘how can I help my team win games?’ So I would say if you’re looking at it in that sense, I would say my performance needs to be better. My performance doesn’t reflect me trying to keep my job because that’s not the standard I’ve been playing [to] all these other years.”

The Dolphins are on the hook for $54 million next season whether Tagovailoa is the starter or not, so finding a level of play that changes that conversation would be a welcome development during a season that’s seen little to nothing go right in Miami.