nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tua Tagovailoa: Objective is to win, not just to keep my job

  
Published November 6, 2025 06:53 AM

A 2-7 start for the Dolphins led to a change at General Manager last week and there’s been plenty of discussion about other moves, including the possible benching of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has not shown an appetite for going that route and said again this week that he views Tagovailoa as the team’s starter for the long run. On Wednesday, Tagovailoa said that he doesn’t feel like convincing McDaniel or anyone else of his fitness for that role is what’s driving him right now.

“I wouldn’t say I’m playing to keep my job,” Tagovailoa said, via Alanis Thames of the Associated Press. “I think I’m playing to help our team win every time. I think that’s the objective for every quarterback that’s playing. For every football player that’s playing as well, the objective is ‘how can I help my team win games?’ So I would say if you’re looking at it in that sense, I would say my performance needs to be better. My performance doesn’t reflect me trying to keep my job because that’s not the standard I’ve been playing [to] all these other years.”

The Dolphins are on the hook for $54 million next season whether Tagovailoa is the starter or not, so finding a level of play that changes that conversation would be a welcome development during a season that’s seen little to nothing go right in Miami.