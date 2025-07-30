Tua Tagovailoa: I’d definitely love some preseason snaps

Injuries have kept Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa off the field for significant chunks of time during his career and he said recently that he’s not going to put himself “in situations where I’m not available for my team” in the future.

Tagovailoa’s awareness of injury risk isn’t going to keep him from doing what he can to prepare for the 2025 season, however. There are different opinions around the league about the value of preseason action for starting players and the Dolphins have played Tagovailoa sparingly in past summers, but he said on Wednesday that he’s happy to do more this time around.

“I’d definitely love to get some preseason snaps in. No doubt,” Tagovailoa said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. “It’s a new season, it’s a new year. Got to get things tuned in with the guys again, all of that. I don’t think I’m better than anyone on this team or think I’m too cool to get reps in during preseason games. Nah, I don’t mind that at all. I would love that.”

The Dolphins are set for joint practices ahead of their three preseason games and that could impact any decisions about playing him in game action, but it seems clear which way Tagovailoa would choose to go if it was up to him.