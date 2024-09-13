 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_chicagohoustonv2_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Texans
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_240912.jpg
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_simms_sfvsmin_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_chicagohoustonv2_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Texans
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_240912.jpg
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_simms_sfvsmin_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tua Tagovailoa injured on fourth-down run

  
Published September 12, 2024 10:26 PM

Tua Tagovailoa was injured with 4:24 remaining in the third quarter.

The Dolphins quarterback scrambled up the middle on fourth-and-four at the Buffalo 13 and as he got past the first down line, he lowered his head. His head jammed into Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.

At the same time, his right leg stuck underneath him.

He went directly into the locker room, walking under his own power with a limp.

Tagovailoa did not miss a game in 2023, but he had a series of concussions in 2022 that had him consider retirement.

The Dolphins announced that Tagovailoa is out with a concussion.

Skylar Thompson is in at quarterback for the Dolphins, who trail 31-10.

Tagovailoa is 17-of-25 for 145 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

The Dolphins also have lost two offensive linemen, with Terron Armstead (shoulder) and Robert Jones (shoulder) both questionable to return.