Tua Tagovailoa misses practice with hip, thumb injuries

On Wednesday, the first injury reports for Sunday’s games emerge. The Dolphins’ injury report, as of this posting, hasn’t appeared on social media, the team’s website, or the official report the NFL circulates. (It was posted, as the team has since alerted us, on the team’s media-only website.)

Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald has seen it, and it shows quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as having two injuries: hip and thumb. Tagovailoa per the report was limited. Kelly’s story makes it seem like it was on the low end of limited.

Tagovailoa had not appeared on any of the injury reports for the prior five weeks of the 2025 regular season.

The thumb injury is on his left hand. Which is a problem, because he’s left-handed. Kelly reports that the hip injury could sideline Tagovailoa for a couple of days. (Again, he was officially limited on Wednesday.)

Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, is the backup to Tagovailoa. The 1-4 Dolphins host the 3-2 Chargers on Sunday.