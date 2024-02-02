Tua Tagovailoa on long-term deal with Dolphins: I believe that will happen

After the Dolphins lost to the Chiefs in the playoffs last month, Miami General Manager Chris Grier said that the team’s goal was to have him there long-term and playing at a high level.

What a long-term deal for Tagovailoa might look like with the Dolphins is currently unclear. But Tagovailoa said in Orlando at the Pro Bowl games this week that he shares the same goal when it comes to a second contract with Miami.

“I believe that will happen,” Tagovailoa said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

But Tagovailoa didn’t delve further into the status of potential contract talks with the organization.

“I’m gonna let, you know, my agents, Chris, Mike [McDaniel], let those guys talk about that and let them move forward accordingly,” Tagovailoa said.

Tagovailoa, who turns 26 in March, is entering the last year of his rookie contract, as Miami picked up his fifth-year option last spring. He’s also coming off the best season of his young career, in large part because he stayed healthy for the entire season.

In 17 games, Tagovailoa completed 69.3 percent of his throws for a league-leading 4,624 yards with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. That was good for a 101.1 passer rating.

“My main goal this year was to play, you know, 17-plus games and I was able to accomplish that goal and just very fortunate that I was able to do that and very happy too,” Tagovailoa said.

But in frigid conditions, the Dolphins were not competitive in their playoff loss to the Chiefs. Tagovailoa finished his first postseason start 20-of-39 for 199 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

As Miami enters 2024, the club will have to determine what kind of contract it is willing to give Tagovailoa for the club to have its best shot at winning a Super Bowl.