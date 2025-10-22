Tua Tagovailoa remains full participant at practice despite left thumb issue

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been on the injury report with a left thumb issue for the last couple of weeks.

There was no change to that for Miami’s first injury report of the week on Wednesday, as Tagovailoa does not appear to be at risk of missing Sunday’s matchup with the Falcons.

Tagovailoa was a full participant in practice on Wednesday. Via multiple reporters, Tagovailoa was asked about his throwing thumb in his weekly press conference and said that it’s “good.”

Tagovailoa has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards with 11 touchdowns and a league-high 10 interceptions so far in 2025.

Cornerback Storm Duck (ankle) and defensive tackle Kenneth Grant (foot) were also full participants in Wednesday’s session for the Dolphins.

Defensive back Elijah Campbell (quad) and tight end Julian Hill (ankle) did not participate.

Offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (pectoral), cornerback Jason Marshall (hamstring), and safety Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder) were limited on Wednesday.