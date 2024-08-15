Tua Tagovailoa: Rookie RB Jaylen Wright has “acclimated pretty quick”

The Dolphins were pretty well stocked at running back going into the offseason, but that didn’t stop them from adding to the group in the draft.

They used a fourth-round pick to add Jaylen Wright to a group that already included Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed, and Chris Brooks. It can be hard sticking out in such a deep group, but Wright has been able to do that.

Wright ran 10 times for 55 yards and a touchdown in the preseason opener and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said at a press conference this week that Wright has made a fast transition to the professional ranks.

“He’s acclimated pretty quick,” Tagovailoa said, via a transcript from the team. “I think that was one of the first times I can really say that I’ve seen his personality with running the ball. Runs the ball and then throws one of those — I was like OK, he’s got some swag to him. And I think he’s still trying to feel out the guys, he’s still trying to feel out the offense. I think once he feels comfortable and gets comfortable, then I think we’ll all start to see his personality flourish.”

Wright and Brooks handled most of the rushing duties in the first preseason game and the opportunities may still be tough to come by once Mostert and Achane are in the mix, but the rookie’s chances of finding a role will look better if he can replicate that performance on a regular basis.