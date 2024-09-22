Tua Tagovailoa will be on sideline for Sunday’s game in Seattle

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss at least four games, during his stint on injured reserve following his latest concussion. He nevertheless traveled to Seattle with the team. Per NFL Media, he’ll be on the sideline for the Week 3 game against the Seahawks.

It’s a great sign regarding his overall health in the aftermath of the brain injury suffered only 10 days ago.

The involvement of Tua with his team also suggests that he won’t be choosing to retire, if/when he’s cleared to play.

Still, the question continues to be whether and when he’ll be cleared. He’s reportedly meet with specialists again this week, as doctors explore the timeline for allowing Tua to return to a sport that carries the inherent and ever-present risk of head injuries.