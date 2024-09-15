Tua Tagovailoa will meet with neurologists this week as he assesses his future

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is seeking expert opinions as he weighs what his future is in football.

Tagovailoa is meeting with neurologists early this week and will seek their opinions about both the severity of the concussion he suffered on Thursday night, and and the cumulative effect on his brain of the multiple concussions he has suffered in his career, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Tagovailoa left Thursday night’s game after his head was hit hard on a legal tackle by Bills safety Damar Hamlin. It was particularly troubling with Tagovailoa’s history of concussions, including a disturbing scene on national television when he was knocked unconscious in 2022.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he talked to Tagovailoa and urged him to think more about his health and his family than his football career as he seeks medical opinions.

The 26-year-old Tagovailoa has played well enough during his time in Miami that the Dolphins signed him to a four-year, $212 million contract this offseason. The Dolphins want him to be their franchise quarterback for years to come, but his concussion history is putting that into question.