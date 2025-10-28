 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Tua Tagovailoa’s eye is better, but he plans to keep wearing a visor

  
Published October 28, 2025 03:40 PM

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wore a visor on his helmet for Sunday’s win over the Falcons and it looks like he’s going to keep the new look in place for Thursday night’s game against the Ravens.

Tagovailoa wore the visor because he woke up Sunday morning with his left eye swollen shut. The team’s medical staff was able to treat the issue so that Tagovailoa could see and he threw four touchdown passes in the 34-10 win.

On Tuesday, Tagovailoa said at a press conference that he is “seeing a lot better than I could” during the game, but that he plans to continue wearing the visor indefinitely.

“I think the guys like the visor, so I’ll stick with the visor,” Tagovailoa said.

It’s hard to imagine that the visor played much of a role in Tagovailoa having his best day of the season, but a little superstition alongside a little eye protection can apparently go a long way.