Tua Tagovailoa’s eye is better, but he plans to keep wearing a visor

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wore a visor on his helmet for Sunday’s win over the Falcons and it looks like he’s going to keep the new look in place for Thursday night’s game against the Ravens.

Tagovailoa wore the visor because he woke up Sunday morning with his left eye swollen shut. The team’s medical staff was able to treat the issue so that Tagovailoa could see and he threw four touchdown passes in the 34-10 win.

On Tuesday, Tagovailoa said at a press conference that he is “seeing a lot better than I could” during the game, but that he plans to continue wearing the visor indefinitely.

“I think the guys like the visor, so I’ll stick with the visor,” Tagovailoa said.

It’s hard to imagine that the visor played much of a role in Tagovailoa having his best day of the season, but a little superstition alongside a little eye protection can apparently go a long way.