Tucker Kraft added to Packers estimated injury report, listed as limited

  
Published September 4, 2024 10:34 AM

The Packers added tight end Tucker Kraft to their injury report on Wednesday.

It’s an estimated report since the team is traveling to Sao Paolo ahead of Friday’s game against the Eagles and Kraft is listed as a limited participant. A back issue led to Kraft’s addition to the report.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd did not practice on Tuesday because of a hamstring injury, but the Packers say he would have been limited on Wednesday.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hip), wide receiver Romeo Doubs (hand), cornerback Carrington Valentine (hamstring), and running back Emanuel Wilson (hip) were listed as limited for the second straight day. The Packers will issue final injury designations for their opener on Thursday.