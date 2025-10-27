 Skip navigation
Tucker Kraft touchdown gives Packers 7-3 lead in first quarter

  
Published October 26, 2025 08:43 PM

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has made it to the end zone for the first touchdown of Sunday night’s matchup between Green Bay and Pittsburgh.

Kraft caught a short pass at the line of scrimmage and took it 16 yards for his fifth receiving touchdown of the season.

Kraft has now scored a touchdown in each of the last three games.

Quarterback Jordan Love has started Sunday’s contest 5-of-6 for 64 yards in two possessions.

On the other side, Aaron Rodgers is 3-of-3 for 49 yards against his old team. He hit Roman Wilson for a 45-yard pass along the right sideline on third-and-3 that set up the Steelers for Chris Boswell’s 56-yard field goal to open the scoring.