Tucker Kraft touchdown gives Packers 7-3 lead in first quarter

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has made it to the end zone for the first touchdown of Sunday night’s matchup between Green Bay and Pittsburgh.

Kraft caught a short pass at the line of scrimmage and took it 16 yards for his fifth receiving touchdown of the season.

Kraft has now scored a touchdown in each of the last three games.

Quarterback Jordan Love has started Sunday’s contest 5-of-6 for 64 yards in two possessions.

On the other side, Aaron Rodgers is 3-of-3 for 49 yards against his old team. He hit Roman Wilson for a 45-yard pass along the right sideline on third-and-3 that set up the Steelers for Chris Boswell’s 56-yard field goal to open the scoring.