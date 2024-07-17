Tucker Kraft, Zach Tom among Packers placed on active/PUP

The Packers placed rookie Kitan Oladapo on the non-football injury list ahead of training camp.

The fifth-round defensive back broke his toe during Scouting Combine drills and underwent surgery before the draft. He continues to work his way back.

The Packers placed four other players on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Offensive lineman Donovan Jennings, tight end Tucker Kraft, receiver Alex McGough and offensive lineman Zach Tom can come off the list as soon as they pass a physical.

Kraft and Tom both tore a pectoral muscle while lifting weights this offseason, and both are expected back soon.

Jennings was selected in the third round of the UFL draft Wednesday, going to the San Antonio Brahmas. So, he will have a fallback option if he fails to stick with the Packers.