Tuesday deadline suggests Colts might be willing to take the best offer for Jonathan Taylor

Wednesday’s news regarding the effort to trade Colts running back Jonathan Taylor carried an interesting wrinkle. As reported by Stephen Holder of ESPN.com, the Colts have given Taylor until Tuesday, August 29 to find a “suitable offer.”

Why Tuesday? Why not just keep him until they get the offer they want? All it takes is, for example, a Week 1 injury to a starting running back on a contending team to create a demand that might not exist.

What happens if Tuesday comes and goes without a “suitable offer”? Taylor plays for the Colts, without complaint or concern? He forgets about wanting out, even after he had a chance to escape?

It’s almost seems as if the Colts have decided to take the best offer they get by Tuesday, and move on. That the deadline isn’t for Taylor but for anyone else who might be thinking time is on their side. The message, quite possibly, is that the Colts will be making a deal on Tuesday. So Tuesday is the day to make a move.

Holder also added that the Colts have offers from two unnamed teams. Some in league circles would say in response that, if the teams aren’t named, they don’t exist.

The substance of the offers hasn’t been reported. The Colts reportedly want a first-round pick. The biggest unknown is what does Taylor want? Unless his new team addresses that issue, they’ll potentially inherit the same issues the Colts might be trying to shed.

We’ll see how it plays out. Apparently, it will all end within the next six days — one way or the other.