Tutu Atwell “tweaked his ankle,” but Sean McVay say he’s “good”

The Rams have a deep and talented group of receivers — as long as they remain healthy.

One of them avoided significant injury recently.

Coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that fourth-year veteran Tutu Atwell is fine. “He just tweaked his ankle,” McVay said to open his Tuesday press conference. “He’s good.”

A 14-game starter in 2023, Atwell caught 38 passes for 483 yards and three touchdowns. He’s currently listed as one of three second-string receivers on the Rams’ unofficial preseason depth chart..

“It’s a deep group,” McVay said of his receivers. “I think there’s been a lot of signs of good things, but again, as we all know, there’s a long way to go. We haven’t even played a game yet.”

The position is headlined by Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, with Demarcus Robinson as the third starter. (Nacua is currently sidelined with a knee injury.)

Then there’s sixth-round rookie Jordan Whittington and veteran Tyler Johnson, who won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020.

“I thought it was definitely a good example of Jordan Whittington being able to step up [and] make some plays with the opportunities,” McVay said. "[Johnson] is doing a good job of continuing to take things in the right direction. . . . The four other guys . . . have done a lot of good things for us but you have got to earn it every single day in this league. I like where they’re headed, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

Whittington had a solid preseason debut, with six catches for 74 yards. Including this. And here’s a video of all nine targets from his debut.