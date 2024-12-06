 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lafleurexchange_241206.jpg
Inside LaFleur’s heated exchange with Lions fan
nbc_pft_packers_241206.jpg
Packers, Love must focus on fundamentals
nbc_pft_belichick_241206.jpg
Belichick reportedly interviews for UNC job

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lafleurexchange_241206.jpg
Inside LaFleur’s heated exchange with Lions fan
nbc_pft_packers_241206.jpg
Packers, Love must focus on fundamentals
nbc_pft_belichick_241206.jpg
Belichick reportedly interviews for UNC job

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Twitter dumps fake George McCaskey account

  
Published December 6, 2024 09:17 AM

On Thursday, we pointed out the existence of a fake George McCaskey account on Twitter — which had duped folks like Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport, and NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy into following it. (It got us at first, too.)

After the fake George posted that the Bears aren’t for sale, we asked the Bears if the account is real. It isn’t.

Or more accurately it wasn’t.

It’s now gone.

Along the way, Twitter added a note based on a link to our story, pointing out that the account impersonates McCaskey in violation of the site’s parody, commentary, and fan account policy.

That’s fine, but ferreting out fake accounts shouldn’t be a game of Whac-A-Mole. The fake McCaskey account never should have existed. It never should have had a blue checkmark, which has become meaningless now that a blue checkmark can be bought. (We got ours for free, without asking for it. We won’t pay for a gold one.)

It’s just one of the various concrete reasons why Twitter has become less valuable to many. It’s too easy to fool someone. And it’s too hard to take things at face value.