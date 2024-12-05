Beware the fake George McCaskey account on Twitter

While discussing the recent firing of Bears coach Matt Eberflus, I uttered the name “George McCaskey” in the presence of my phone. Which meant, of course, that Twitter then suggested I follow its George McCaskey account.

I checked the page. It’s followed (as of this posting) by NFL P.R. executive Brian McCarthy and prominent insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. So I assumed it was legit.

It’s not, per the Bears.

The issue came to a head this morning when fake George tweeted the team isn’t for sale. That came in response to a suggestion that Jeff Bezos will buy the Bears.

This never happened before Twitter started selling blue check marks. Now that anyone can pay for an account, anyone can set up a phony account that might seem legitimate.

The George McCaskey account is not.

That doesn’t mean the Bears are for sale. It doesn’t mean they aren’t for sale. It doesn’t mean anything, other than Twitter has become far less useful than it used to be.