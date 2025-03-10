Twitter is sputtering today; our stuff is also on Bluesky and Threads

Twitter has currently, to use a technical term, shit the bed. Given that it’s a pretty important day for NFL news, we’ll still have you covered.

All PFT posts on Twitter are posted on Bluesky and Threads. I’ll personally be making the Bluesky posts until Twitter returns. Or if it craps out again.

(Meanwhile, Bluesky seems to be coughing and hacking a bit, too. For me at least.)

It all brings back bad memories of the worst day in PFT history. The first day of free agency in 2009 resulted in an extended outage due to massive traffic. We later blew out the servers at SportingNews.com (I was writing a couple of columns per week for them at the time) before landing temporarily at NBCSports.com.

The move solved the short-term problem. And it laid the foundation for a long-term relationship that is nearly old enough to drive.