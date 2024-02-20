Two men charged with murder in shooting at Chiefs parade

Two men have been charged with murder for the mass shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl celebration last Wednesday that left one woman dead.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said on Tuesday, via the Kansas City Star, that Lyndell Mays and Dominic M. Miller each face a felony murder charge. Local radio personality Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed in the shooting and more than 20 others were also shot during the incident.

According to Baker, Mays was involved in an argument with another person and drew a handgun. Others, including Miller, responded by drawing their own firearms and evidence shows that a bullet from Miller’s gun struck Lopez-Galvin.

Mays and Miller have also been charged with two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. They are in custody and are being held on a $1 million bond.

Two teenagers were detained last week on charges related to the shooting.