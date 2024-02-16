KCPD says investigation into parade shooting continues as two juveniles face charges

Authorities confirmed two juveniles were charged with crimes connected to the shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and rally.

The suspects are being detained in the county’s Juvenile Detention Center “on gun-related and resisting arrest charges.” Other charges are expected as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues.

“I am grateful for the charges against the two juveniles who hurt innocent people, simultaneously scarring an entire community,” Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said in a statement. “Our investigators have poured themselves into this investigation, and it continues. We will not relent until everyone who may have played a part in these crimes is apprehended so that they may be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

“The police department loves and is committed to Kansas City, and we resolve to bring justice to all victims.”

The juveniles reportedly got into a dispute before pulling their weapons and firing.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two, was killed and 22 others were injured by gunfire outside Union Station at the end of the rally. The victims ranged in age from 8-47, with half under 16.