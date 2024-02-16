Two juveniles charged in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs parade

Two juveniles have been charged for the mass shooting that left one woman dead and 22 people injured at the Chiefs’ championship parade in Kansas City.

The juveniles, whose names have not been released, are facing gun charges and resisting arrest, with more charges expected to come.

The Kansas City Star reports that a hearing may be coming to determine whether the two juveniles can be tried as adults for charges including first-degree assault and murder.

The two juveniles were reportedly involved in a dispute near the end of the Chiefs’ celebration, and both allegedly pulled guns and started firing. One woman, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was killed.