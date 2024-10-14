 Skip navigation
Tyjae Spears week-to-week with hamstring injury

  
Published October 14, 2024 01:07 PM

The Titans have an injury concern with one of their key offensive contributors.

Head coach Brian Callahan said in his Monday press conference that running back Tyjae Spears is week-to-week with the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

Spears was on the field for 12 offensive snaps on Sunday before he had to exit the contest. He had six carries for 27 yards.

In five games this season, Spears has 114 yards on 33 carries with a touchdown. He’s also caught 12 passes for 76 yards.

Tennessee will be on the road to face Buffalo in Week 7.