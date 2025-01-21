 Skip navigation
Tylan Wallace hopes to re-sign with Ravens

  
Published January 21, 2025 03:29 PM

The Ravens started their offseason after Sunday’s loss to the Bills and that means the team’s impending free agents have started thinking about what’s next for them.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace caught 11 passes for 193 yards and an 84-yard touchdown during the regular season and he capped his most productive professional season with two catches for 48 yards in the playoffs. Wallace also returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown in 2023 and he said that he’s hopeful that his future includes a new contract in Baltimore.

“For me, I just try to be like, ‘However it plays out, it plays out,’” Wallace said, via the team’s website. “Hopefully I’m back here again. Obviously, I love it here. But like I said, we’ll just see how the chips all lay down and hopefully it goes the way I want it to.”

Nelson Agholor, Deonte Harty, and Steven Sims are also set for free agency, so the receiver room could look a lot different in Baltimore next season.