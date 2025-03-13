Tylan Wallace will return to Ravens on one-year deal

The Ravens will see the return of wide receiver Tylan Wallace on a one-year deal, Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports.

Wallace confirmed his return on social media, writing, “Ravens Flock! Let’s run it back.”

Wallace, 25, has spent the past four seasons in Baltimore after the Ravens made him a fourth-round pick in 2021. He has played 54 games, including all 17 in 2024.

Wallace set career highs last season with 11 receptions for 193 yards.

He also is a core special teams player, having playing more than 50 percent of the team’s special teams snaps in the games he’s played. Wallace as 15 career tackles, including three last season when he saw action on 268 special teams snaps.