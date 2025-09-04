Tyler Bass out of practice for the Bills

The Bills signed veteran kicker Matt Prater to their practice squad on Thursday and it looks like they may need to elevate him for Sunday night’s game against the Ravens.

Tyler Bass went from limited participation in Wednesday’s practice to the sidelines on Thursday. Bass did not take part in practice due to left hip and groin injuries.

Friday’s practice will provide the next update on his condition and another absence would make it likelier that Prater will be making his Bills debut.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White (groin) missed practice for the second straight day, but corner Christian Benford (groin) was able to participate fully after a limited session Wednesday. Three wide receivers are also on the report. Keon Coleman (groin) remained limited while Elijah Moore (personal) missed practice and Khalil Shakir (ankle) was a full participant.