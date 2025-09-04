 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay 'where my feet are'
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn't need to be 'superhuman'

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Tyler Bass out of practice for the Bills

  
Published September 4, 2025 03:54 PM

The Bills signed veteran kicker Matt Prater to their practice squad on Thursday and it looks like they may need to elevate him for Sunday night’s game against the Ravens.

Tyler Bass went from limited participation in Wednesday’s practice to the sidelines on Thursday. Bass did not take part in practice due to left hip and groin injuries.

Friday’s practice will provide the next update on his condition and another absence would make it likelier that Prater will be making his Bills debut.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White (groin) missed practice for the second straight day, but corner Christian Benford (groin) was able to participate fully after a limited session Wednesday. Three wide receivers are also on the report. Keon Coleman (groin) remained limited while Elijah Moore (personal) missed practice and Khalil Shakir (ankle) was a full participant.