Tyler Higbee transported to hospital with chest injury, but Rams “think he’s going to be OK”

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition after suffering a chest injury during Los Angeles’ 27-9 wild card victory over Minnesota, head coach Sean McVay said in his postgame press conference.

“It was just something with his chest,” McVay said. “I think he’s going to be OK.”

McVay said he was unsure of Higbee’s availability going forward.

Higbee was clearly a significant part of the game plan with the Rams using plenty of two tight-end sets early. Despite exiting the game in the first half, Higbee finished as the team’s leading receiver with 58 yards on five receptions.

Higbee recently returned from suffering a torn ACL and MCL during Los Angeles’ playoff loss to Detroit last year.

McVay also noted defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon suffered a hamstring injury.

After playing on Monday night, the Rams will have a short week to prepare to play the Eagles in the divisional round on Sunday afternoon.