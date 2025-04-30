Tyler Lockett: “Definitely excited” to do my part for Cam Ward

Titans quarterback Cam Ward was joined in the team’s draft class by two wide receivers, but he will also have an experienced hand to rely on during his rookie season.

Tyler Lockett’s signing became official this week and the longtime Seahawk told reporters in Tennessee that he’s very familiar with his new teammate. Lockett’s former Seahawks teammate Quandre Diggs is Ward’s cousin, so he’s had eyes on Ward since the quarterback started his college days at Incarnate Word and he paid even closer attention once Ward moved closer to Seattle by transferring to Washington State.

Lockett said he’s “definitely excited” by the chance to be “able to team up with him and do my part” to help the first overall pick. The 10-year vet added that he’s looking forward to playing a leadership role overall.

“No matter how great I play, no matter what type of plays that I make, people are still going to have their opinions of whether I still have it, or don’t,” Lockett said, via the team’s website. “I understand the politics of the game, I understand sometimes there are so many things you need as a receiver to work out just for you to be able to get the ball. But there is so much more that people don’t see that teams require and that teams need, which is the leadership role, or that selfless character, or different stuff like that. Sometimes it’s not about stats, but it’s about how you build each other up. So, for me, I sacrificed a lot of stuff last year for the better of the team, and I just believe that is what you want to do in order to be able to try and help the team be at its best.”

If all goes according to plan for the Titans, Lockett will be a plus for the team as both a receiver and a leader.