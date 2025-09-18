Tyler Warren, Josh Downs return to Colts practice on Thursday

There is some positive news on the Colts’ Thursday injury report.

Rookie tight end Tyler Warren and receiver Josh Downs both returned to the field after they did not participate on Wednesday.

Warren is dealing with a toe injury and was limited in the session. Downs has an ankle injury and was upgraded to full.

Defensive end Laiatu Latu (hamstring) was also upgraded from limited to full.

However, linebacker Joe Bachie was added to the report as a non-participant with a quad injury.

Offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (illness) remained limited on Thursday.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion), running back Tyler Goodson (elbow), and linebacker Austin Ajiake (throat) all remained full.

While defensive tackle Grover Stewart did not practice on Thursday, he was a resting veteran.