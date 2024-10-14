 Skip navigation
Tyrann Mathieu has a forearm contusion, Saints think he’ll be good for Thursday

  
October 14, 2024

The Saints lost players to injury on both sides of the ball during Sunday’s 51-27 loss to the Buccaneers, but it looks like they’ll have one of them for Thursday night’s game against the Broncos.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu was limited to 16 snaps on Sunday because of a forearm injury that head coach Dennis Allen described as a contusion on Monday. Allen said the team was not concerned about Mathieu missing more time.

“I think he’s going to be fine,” Allen said at his press conference.

The Saints defense has had a pair of rough outings in a row, so anything Mathieu can do to help right the ship against Denver would be welcomed.

Wide receiver Chris Olave was the big offensive injury against the Bucs and he is in the concussion protocol, so the outlook isn’t as good for his availability this week.