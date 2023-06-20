 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyree Wilson hasn’t practiced, but has impressed Maxx Crosby in the meeting room

  
Published June 20, 2023 01:22 PM
kWRbII5S5oLu
June 12, 2023 07:56 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms caution against Josh Jacobs being the “sacrificial lamb” by taking matters into his own hands for RB compensation.

The Raiders took defensive end Tyree Wilson with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but so far they haven’t seen him on the field. Wilson has needed two surgeries for a foot injury that ended his college career, and he didn’t participate in any offseason on-field work.

But fellow Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said that Wilson has been impressive with his mental approach to the game in the meeting room.

“I’ve seen a bunch of highlights, but just from his physical gifts alone he can be a great player,” Crosby said, via ESPN. “You can have tools, you can have every bit of talent -- that’s the NFL, everybody’s talented -- but it’s what you do when you get in the building . He’s had a great attitude so far. He seems like a great kid.”

Wilson has said he expects to be ready for training camp , when the Raiders hope he’s as impressive on the field as he has been off it.