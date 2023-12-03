Tyreek Hill 78-yard touchdown gives Dolphins early 7-0 lead over Commanders

Tyreek Hill needed 87 yards on Sunday to keep up his pace for 2,000 yards on the season.

The Dolphins receiver got 78 on his first catch to give Miami a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

On third-and-2, Hill lined up in the slot and burned Washington’s defensive back off the line. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit a wide-open Hill 24 yards down the field and the receiver used his speed to go untouched the rest of the way to the end zone for a huge touchdown.

That capped a quick three-play, 86-yard drive that took just 1:28 off the clock.

Hill entered the game leading the league with 1,324 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has plenty of time to add to those numbers.