Tyreek Hill can be first player in 62 years to hit 1,000 receiving yards by Week 8

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill may hit 1,000 receiving yards before the season is half over.

Hill currently leads the NFL with 902 receiving yards this season, which means if he has 98 yards against the Patriots on Sunday, he’ll have 1,000 for the season. In Week Eight.

It’s been a long time since anyone has done that. The last player to hit the 1,000-yard mark in receiving by his team’s eighth game of the season was Charlie Hennigan of the 1961 Houston Oilers in the American Football League. The only other players to reach 1,000 yards by Week Eight were Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch in 1951 and Don Hutson in 1942.

Hill also has four different games this season with at least 150 receiving yards and a touchdown — something no one has ever done five times in a season.

Before the season, Hill made noise about reaching an unprecedented 2,000 receiving yards in 2023. He has a great chance to be more than halfway there, less than halfway through the season.