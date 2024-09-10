 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill “careless driving” citation estimates he was going 60 mph

  
Published September 10, 2024 03:50 PM

The detainment of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill resulted in a pair of citations, one for careless driving and one for a seatbelt violation.

The careless driving citation, a copy of which has been posted by Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com, includes details to support the allegation.

“High rate of speed visual estimation 60 mph,” the citation asserts. “No seat belt. High traff[ic] of pedestrians and veh[icles].”

It’s unclear whether any video from police or bystanders supports that conclusion. It was the initial justification for pulling Hill over. He was spotted without a seatbelt when an officer approached the vehicle.

Hill, as explained during PFT Live, wasn’t as cooperative as he could have been. The officers grossly overreacted in our view, however, pivoting at some point to securing his cooperation to affirmatively punishing him for not cooperating.