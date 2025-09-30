Tyreek Hill carted off with left leg injury

The Dolphins extended their lead over the Jets early in the third quarter, but they lost wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the way to putting points on the board.

Hill’s hurt his left leg while he was making a catch near the sideline on a third down and ESPN captured video that showed it bent in directions that legs are not meant to bend. Hill was quickly loaded onto a cart and taken off the field while receiving good wishes from members of both teams.

More word will come from the Dolphins about Hill’s condition, but it did not look like an injury that he will recover from anytime soon.

The Dolphins continued their drive and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit tight end Darren Waller for a touchdown a few plays later. It’s Waller’s second touchdown catch of the game and the Dolphins now lead 17-3 with 11:33 left in the third quarter.