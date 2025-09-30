 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarstrugglev2_250929.jpg
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarstrugglev2_250929.jpg
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyreek Hill carted off with left leg injury

  
Published September 29, 2025 08:57 PM

The Dolphins extended their lead over the Jets early in the third quarter, but they lost wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the way to putting points on the board.

Hill’s hurt his left leg while he was making a catch near the sideline on a third down and ESPN captured video that showed it bent in directions that legs are not meant to bend. Hill was quickly loaded onto a cart and taken off the field while receiving good wishes from members of both teams.

More word will come from the Dolphins about Hill’s condition, but it did not look like an injury that he will recover from anytime soon.

The Dolphins continued their drive and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit tight end Darren Waller for a touchdown a few plays later. It’s Waller’s second touchdown catch of the game and the Dolphins now lead 17-3 with 11:33 left in the third quarter.