Tyreek Hill detained by police for driving violation on way to game, will play today

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was pulled over, detained and handcuffed by police while driving to today’s game against the Jaguars. Hill will still play today.

Hill was pulled over for speeding, got into a verbal altercation with the officer, was ordered out of his car and handcuffed, and then cited for reckless driving, according to ESPN.

“This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police,” the Dolphins said in a statement. “He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

ESPN also reported that Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was on the scene with Hill.

The situation is reminiscent of golfer Scottie Scheffler, who was arrested before playing in the PGA Championship in May after a police officer stopped him for a moving violation. In that case, Scheffler was able to play and later had the charges dropped. Hill will try to move past it in a hurry as well.