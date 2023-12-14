Tyreek Hill, De’Von Achane didn’t practice again Thursday

Coach Mike McDaniel said before practice Thursday that the Dolphins would take a big-picture view of Tyreek Hill’s injury. The star receiver injured his ankle on a hip-drop tackle in Monday’s loss to the Titans.

He did not practice again Thursday.

The Dolphins want to make sure Hill can’t further injure his ankle before putting him back on the field.

Running back De’Von Achane (toe) also remained sidelined with his injury.

Center Liam Eichenberg (calf) sat out practice a second day, too. He had to replace Connor Williams on Monday after Williams tore his ACL. Safety DeShon Elliott (concussion, ribs) and offensive guard Robert Hunt (hamstring) also were non-participants again.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee, ankle), cornerback Xavien Howard (hip) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee) returned to limited work after sitting out Wednesday.

Running back Chris Brooks (knee), safety Jevon Holland (knee), tackle Austin Jackson (oblique) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique) remained limited.