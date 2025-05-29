 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill doesn’t believe he deserves to be a Dolphins team captain

  
Published May 29, 2025 11:48 AM

Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb has seen growth in leadership from receiver Tyreek Hill. But Hills hasn’t seen enough for his own liking.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Hill said he doesn’t deserve to be a team captain in 2025.

“I’ve got to prove myself,” Hill said. “This OTAs, training camp, I’ve got to prove myself. I’ve got to show up different. The mindset has got to be different. I don’t feel like I deserve it, and if I didn’t get it, I wouldn’t dwell on it. I wouldn’t sweat it because I put myself in that position.”

Maybe Hill is simply preparing himself for the inevitable. Despite his efforts to undo the damage he did at the end of the 2024 season, Hill said he wants to leave Miami. While he has changed his tune, some teammates may believe he did so because he basically had no choice.

We’ll see how it goes. With June 1 looming (and the reduced 2025 dead-money charge resulting from a trade), there’s still at least a theoretical chance the Hill won’t be a Dolphins team captain when it’s time to cast the ballots because he won’t be a member of the Dolphins.