Bradley Chubb: I’ve seen growth in leadership from Tyreek Hill

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill told reporters on Wednesday that he’s trying to prove that the Dolphins can depend on him.

According to one of his defensive teammates, he’s done a good job of that during the offseason program.

“I’ve seen a growth in leadership from him, to be honest with you,” edge rusher Bradley Chubb told reporters on Wednesday, via transcript from the team. “Just being around every day, leading the young guys from out front and just being that guy that we know he can be, that vocal leader. Finishing first in all the drills when we were doing Phase I and Phase II, showing that speed.

“It’s easy to sit in the back when you’re a guy of that caliber and be like, ‘I don’t have to go to OTAs. I don’t have to do that.’ But to be here each and every day, working as hard as everybody else — even harder sometimes — it’s one of those things that you commend and respect, and we’re looking for a big year for him.”

Hill noted that “emotions were high” at the end of the season when he told reporters, “I’m out.” But given that he’s been a consistent presence in the building this offseason, he may be on track to bounce back from a season that saw him catch just 81 passes for 959 yards with six touchdowns.