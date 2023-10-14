Tyreek Hill gives another football to fan who caught the ball intended for Hill’s mom

After scoring a touchdown on Sunday, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill tossed the ball into the stands. A fan grabbed it, not realizing that Hill’s mother was sitting behind him and was the intended recipient of the ball.

When the clip of the incident went viral, some criticized the fan for trying to “steal” the ball, but Hill recognized that it was an innocent mistake and surprised the fan this week with another football. In a video the Dolphins posted on social media, Hill shows himself meeting up with the fan and giving him a football and some other memorabilia.

“Today will be his very lucky day as I will be surprising him with some autographed items,” Hill says in the video.

The fan told Hill, “I didn’t know your mom was behind us, and if I would’ve known I would’ve stepped aside. I said, the greatest football player in the NFL is jumping up right here and gonna give a ball, and I said I’m gonna jump up there.”

“He wasn’t trying to steal the ball from my mom,” Hill says in the video.

Hill has five touchdowns through five games this season and it’s a safe bet that there will be many more touchdown balls coming.